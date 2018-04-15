TRACKING: Scattered snow showers taper off this evening; Breezy & cold Monday

Off & on snow showers will continue through the evening hours as our area of low pressure continues to wrap moisture around. Little additional accumulation is expected, however, roads may be slick throughout the overnight hours, after sunset. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s with a NW wind 10-15 mph.

Monday will be mainly cloudy, with more peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It's going to be breezy and cold, with a NW wind 10-20 mph, and highs in the middle 30s north, to lower 40s south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s, ahead of our next storm system Wednesday. This system will bring the potential for freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain across eastern Iowa. Southern counties will be mainly rain, with a wintry mix possible in the northern counties, depending on how exactly the system tracks through Iowa. It will be windy that day as well.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound to the 50s (at least) Friday through Sunday, with a slight chance for rain Saturday.

Stay with KWWL for updates.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations