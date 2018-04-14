Cruiser damaged in crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cruiser damaged in crash

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CHEROKEE (KWWL) -

Three people are recovering from minor injuries after colliding with an Iowa State trooper's cruiser.

These pictures were posted to the Iowa State Patrol's Facebook page.

Troopers say an Iowa State Patrol Sergeant was out of his vehicle checking on another crash, when another driver collided with the car.

Authorities say the driver was traveling too fast for the slick conditions.

The trooper is all right, and the three people in the other car had minor injuries.

