Update: Friends confirm driver died in crash

Update: Friends confirm driver died in crash

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

According to friends, Jacob Markwell,18, died as a result of the crash in Cedar Rapids on Otis Road tonight.

His girlfriend Haley Harris sent these photos.

We're working to learn more details about the crash.

One person has sustained life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash. 

It happened at 2300 blk Otis Rd SE in Cedar Rapids. 

Cedar Rapids police say they received reports of a vehicle rolled over and a person lying in the road. 

When police arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more. 

