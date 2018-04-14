Gun rights supporters brave blustery day to rally in Wyoming

Gun-rights advocates bearing a variety of firearms are rallying in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne.

Among those attending the rally Saturday was Republican gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes, who said he was carrying a gun under his leather duster.

Haynes told the crowd the U.S. Constitution couldn't be enforced without its Second Amendment, which he called the most important.

Westley Williams, of Cheyenne, said he's worried the Second Amendment is slowly being chipped away. Williams was carrying an AR-15 rifle.

An Associated Press reporter counted about 100 people at the event.

Rallies were held in state capitols across the U.S. to push back against efforts to pass stricter gun control laws that were launched nationwide after a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead in February.