Iowa mom of naked, wandering toddlers pleads guilty

An Adel mother of twin toddlers spotted wandering naked near a busy state highway in central Iowa in November has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

The Des Moines Register reports that 19-year-old Jasmine Teed entered the plea Thursday in Dallas County District Court.

Teed faces up to two years in prison when she's sentenced May 31.

Officers were sent to a house along U.S. Highway 6 in Adel around 9 a.m. Nov. 2.

Police say witnesses reported seeing someone herd the unclothed 2-year-olds back in the house after they were spotted near the highway.

An officer entered the house and called out but received no answer.

The officer reported finding Teed asleep in a bedroom.

Police say the outdoor temperature at the time was 43 degrees.