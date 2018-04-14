DAY SEVEN: Authorities 'demand' photos to help find missing teen

It's been one week since a La Porte City teen with autism went missing. Crews are still actively searching the area for any sign of the 16-year-old.

Jake Wilson was reported missing last Saturday in La Porte City after he told family he was walking to Wolf Creek, but he never came back.

Saturday, crews continued to search Wolf Creek. Investigators used sonar and new technology to scan every part of the creek, hoping to find answers.

"The game plan right now is to get the creek off of our checklist and again eliminate as much area as we possibly can," said Chief Chris Brecher, La Porte City Police. "All we can do is search and clear the area effectively and know that what we've done, we've done it right and keep moving on."

Investigators say they received an overnight tip and now they're asking the public for information.

"If there was anybody in town on Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. and saw someone walking in the areas of Commercial Street and Bishop any direction, we are looking for descriptions, we are looking for confirmation on some other things that have been said," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

Sheriff Thompson is also asking the public to submit any and all photos taken in La Porte City last Saturday to the FBI, via this website: www.fbi.gov/laportecityiowa.

"This is seriously a demand now, if you were here and you have that kind of media we need that stuff uploaded, it just gives us that much more, keep in mind why we are doing it, we are trying to find a 16 year-old autistic boy and return him to his house," said Sheriff Thompson.

Jake's family is pleading for him to come home, in a statement they said,"Jake loves being Jake, and we love him more than we can possibly describe, we want Jake to come home."

"I have a sneaky suspicion that as the day wears on we are going to have a conversation at 5:30 p.m. (Saturday) that goes one of two ways, either 'hey we found it, it's been solved and everybody can go home', or we are gonna talk about how an investigation starts to evolve into the next generation of what we do," said Sheriff Thompson.

We will be live streaming the news conference at 5:30 p.m. tonight on our Facebook and website with the latest on the search for Jake Wilson .