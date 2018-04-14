Alliant crews working to restore power - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alliant crews working to restore power

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

There's a big power outage affecting eastern Iowans this weekend.

Alliant Energy says 2,273 in the Cedar Rapids area are without power right now, and they're working to restore it.

If you'd like to see how crews are responding, you can click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.