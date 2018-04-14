Driver arrested after running from authorities

An eastern Iowa man is arrested for drunk driving and trying to run from authorities.

At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Johnson County authorities received a complaint of an erratic driver on Blackhawk Avenue near Oxford.

The driver eventually went east on Interstate 80 and sheriff's deputy tried stopping the driver near the Tiffin Rest Area.

The driver refused to stop and went south on Highway 218 in rural Iowa County.

Authorities say the driver eventually got stuck in a field and took off running.

They say they found Kyle Eakins, 22, of Keota hiding in a creek, and he was arrested.

Authorities say he was traveling at least 100 miles per hour.

Eakins was charged with OWI 1st Offense, Eluding, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, as well as multiple traffic violations.