Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Philadelphia's police commissioner is defending his officers' decision to arrest two black men at a Starbucks that prompted social media users to call the incident "racist."

Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment Thursday.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Starbucks employees called police to say the men were trespassing.

He said they came in to use the restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything.

Ross, who is black, said police asked the men to leave three times but they refused.

They were arrested and released.

Ross said his officers "did absolutely nothing wrong."

There was no mention of the white man in the video who said he was meeting with the men. He called the arrest "ridiculous" on video.

Starbucks tweeted an apology Saturday.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • radar alert

    TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory

    TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:34:44 GMT

    Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weather

    More >>

    Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weather

    More >>

  • Weather changes Dunkerton prom plans

    Weather changes Dunkerton prom plans

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:13:24 GMT

    The superintendent of Dunkerton Community School district says 'they are taking any chances' and have changed the location of this evening's prom from Janesville to the Dunkerton School.

    More >>

    The superintendent of Dunkerton Community School district says 'they are taking any chances' and have changed the location of this evening's prom from Janesville to the Dunkerton School.

    More >>

  • Missing teen's family issues statement

    Missing teen's family issues statement

    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-04-14 19:43:12 GMT

     The family of missing teen Jake Wilson have issued a statement.

    More >>

     The family of missing teen Jake Wilson have issued a statement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.