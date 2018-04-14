Syrian leader: West just using pretext to attack

Syria's deputy parliament speaker says he believes Western countries could again use the pretext of chemical weapons to launch airstrikes on his country.

Najdat Anzour told The Associated Press on Saturday that Western countries want to resume Syria peace talks in Geneva with conditions that include drafting a new constitution, holding presidential elections and forming a Cabinet with the participation of armed opposition groups.

He says such conditions for relaunching the peace talks are "unacceptable and impossible."

The U.S., Britain and France launched airstrikes at Syria earlier Saturday in response to a suspected chemical attack on civilians by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government last weekend that killed at least 40 people.

The allied coalition says it has proof that poisonous gas was used last weekend in Douma.

Syria and Russia deny it.