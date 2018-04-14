Missing teen's family issues statement

The family of missing teen Jake Wilson have issued a statement. You can read it below:

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have experienced over the past week during this impossibly difficult time for our family. We love Jake and we want him to be home with us. We would like to share a little bit about Jake. Jake may act like a typical teenager, but he has struggled from the difficulties of mild intellectual disorder, which he has had since birth. As he grew up he displayed odd behaviors that were similar to that of Autism. Even with these challenges, Jake perseveres through the support of family, friends, and the good people of this community. He is able to play sports and even made first place in long jump and second place in softball with the Special Olympics. Jake loves music and performing in choir. The one thing Jake loves to do and dominates at is playing his X-Box just like any other teenager. I am sure most parents can relate to this.

One of his favorite hobbies is exploring nature. Jake is an avid nature lover. He loves to fish and collect all kinds of treasures like antlers, empty shells, and all kinds of other things a teenage boy would collect when being outdoors. His favorite chore is feeding the chickens. He loves visiting his Uncle Chad and Aunt Mel’s acreage and loves getting a turkey or chicken egg while collecting feathers from the coups.

Jake loves going to the park in town and swing. We built a swing for him in our backyard because he loves it so much. Jake loves ice cream. Jake loves being Jake and we love him more than we can possibly describe.

We want Jake to come home. We are at a loss for words for how appreciative we are for everyone’s help in making this happen. During this difficult time we ask that the media, volunteers, and community members to help us get any information that can help us find him.

Jake, we love you and we want you to come home.

Again, thank you everyone for all of your help.