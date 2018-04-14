Weather changes Dunkerton prom plans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Weather changes Dunkerton prom plans

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
DUNKERTON (KWWL) -

Tonight's weather has altered the plans for one eastern Iowa high school prom.

The superintendent of Dunkerton Community School District says 'they are taking any chances' and have changed the location of this evening's prom from Janesville to the Dunkerton School.

Superintendent Jim Stanton says all prom activities will be at the Dunkerton school, starting with the grand march at 6:00 p.m. 

Tonight's prom was set to be in Janesville and after prom was going to be held at UNI. Both prom and after prom will now be at Dunkerton School.

