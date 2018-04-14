Emerald ash borer confirmed in 2 more Iowa counties - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Emerald ash borer confirmed in 2 more Iowa counties

State agricultural officials say an insect that's killed millions of ash trees has been found in two more Iowa counties.

Officials said in a news release Friday that the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in western Iowa's Carroll County and the southwestern Iowa county of Taylor. That brings Iowa's total to 57 counties.

The latest infestations were discovered by tree services that alerted the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward.

The trees usually die within four years.

The insects have killed tens of millions of ash trees.

They are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002.

The insects were first detected in Iowa in 2010.

