Storm raking central US pelts Texas with hail

A powerful storm system sweeping through the central U.S. brought hail and high winds to parts of Texas, toppling trees and power lines but causing no major injuries.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said some areas south of Dallas-Fort Worth got egg-sized hail as the storms swept through.

She says other areas got pea to quarter-sized hail.

In Austin, fire officials said tree limbs were reported down all across the city with several on houses and lightning struck a couple houses.

But no major damage or injuries were reported. Fire officials said a woman was taken to the hospital after a tree branch fell on her.

Austin-Travis County EMS said her injuries were not life threatening.

Downed trees and power lines were also reported in parts of East Texas.

