Iowa mental health service says personal info disclosed

Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weatherMore >>
Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weatherMore >>
A Polk County public health agency that provides services for those with mental illness and intellectual or other developmental disabilities says the personal information of more than 500 patients has been compromised.More >>
A Polk County public health agency that provides services for those with mental illness and intellectual or other developmental disabilities says the personal information of more than 500 patients has been compromised.More >>
President Trump in an early Saturday tweet thanked his military forces, and those of his allies, after airstrikes on Syria late Friday.More >>
President Trump in an early Saturday tweet thanked his military forces, and those of his allies, after airstrikes on Syria late Friday.More >>
Milos Forman, a refuge from Czechoslovakia whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, has diedMore >>
Milos Forman, a refuge from Czechoslovakia whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, has diedMore >>