Medical issue leads to rollover crash Saturday morning

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
 A driver is recovering after a rollover accident caused by some type of medical episode Saturday morning. 

Just after 9 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle accident at Mt. Vernon Road and Ballard Road in Linn County. 

When first responders arrived, a car was found in the south ditch on Mt. Vernon Road, just east of Ballard Road. The driver and only person inside the car, 79-year-old Dennis Bradley of Cedar Rapids, had left the roadway rolling his vehicle onto its top after suffering a medical episode.   

Bradley suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bradley was not cited for the accident. 

