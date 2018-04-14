Medical issue leads to rollover crash Saturday morning

A driver is recovering after a rollover accident caused by some type of medical episode Saturday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle accident at Mt. Vernon Road and Ballard Road in Linn County.

When first responders arrived, a car was found in the south ditch on Mt. Vernon Road, just east of Ballard Road. The driver and only person inside the car, 79-year-old Dennis Bradley of Cedar Rapids, had left the roadway rolling his vehicle onto its top after suffering a medical episode.

Bradley suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bradley was not cited for the accident.