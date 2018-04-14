Medical issue leads to rollover crash Saturday morning

Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weatherMore >>
Active weather continues Saturday and Sunday but this time with winter weatherMore >>
President Trump in an early Saturday tweet thanked his military forces, and those of his allies, after airstrikes on Syria late Friday.More >>
President Trump in an early Saturday tweet thanked his military forces, and those of his allies, after airstrikes on Syria late Friday.More >>
Milos Forman, a refuge from Czechoslovakia whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, has diedMore >>
Milos Forman, a refuge from Czechoslovakia whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, has diedMore >>
One of Iowa's U.S. Senators is showing her support for President Trump's decision to take part in an airstrike against Syria.More >>
One of Iowa's U.S. Senators is showing her support for President Trump's decision to take part in an airstrike against Syria.More >>