‘Mission Accomplished!’ Trump tweets after Syria airstrikes

President Trump in an early Saturday tweet thanked his military forces, and those of his allies, after airstrikes on Syria late Friday.

"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!", President Trump tweeted.

U.S., U.K. and French forces administered the strikes, aimed at believed chemical-weapons labs and other targets, in retaliation for a suspected Assad regime-led chemical-weapons attack last week that killed at least 43 civilians.