Oscar-winning director Milos Forman dies at 86

Milos Forman, a refuge from Czechoslovakia whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, has died. He was 86.

Dennis Aspland, Forman's agent, says in a statement that Forman's wife, Martina, told him her husband died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connectifcut.

"Cuckoo's Nest," based on Ken Kesey's novel about a misfit who leads the inmates of a mental institution in a revolt against authority, captured every major Oscar at the 1976 Academy Awards. "Amadeus," the Mozart biopic, captured seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best actor.