TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory

Active weather continues for today. This time, we are talking about winter weather instead of severe weather. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect through Sunday for counties along and north of highway 20. A low pressure system tracks to our south and we will be on the colder side of this storm for today and Sunday. Scattered wintry mix tracks through eastern Iowa today. Temperatures are expected to fall or stay nearly steady through the day. Eventual cooling will lead to wintry mix changing over to snow later today.

In addition to the winter weather, wind is another concern today. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for much of the area Saturday. Sustained winds may reach 30-35 mph and gust even higher.

Snow continues overnight. We dry out on Sunday. When things are said and done, our northern counties may see 3-6 inches of new snow. Farther south, a trace to 3 inches of new snow are expected. Strong winds continue Sunday. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Milder air returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s respectively.

