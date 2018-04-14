TRACKING: Windy and wintry weather this weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Windy and wintry weather this weekend

Written by Kyle Kiel, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
A strong spring storm will continue to bring winterlike weather to eastern Iowa tonight and Sunday.  This evening, rain will continue in our southern counties, with scattered wintry mix in our northern counties.  Dry air will wrap into the storm early this evening, shutting of precipitation for some of us for a brief period. 

As we go through the night, more moisture will wrap around the system, changing any wintry mix over to snow, and the wind will pick up out of the NE again, 15-30 mph.  The snow will accumulate mainly on grassy surfaces, as the ground is relatively warm.  However, as the ground cools off overnight, some slick spots will certainly be possible.

The snow is forecast to continue on Sunday, with a strong NE wind 15-25 mph, gusting higher. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect along and north of Highway 20 through Sunday afternoon and evening.  These are could see 2 to 5" of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. South of Highway 20, accumulations will be a Trace to 2".

The wind will finally calm down a bit on Monday, but temperatures remain cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with a partly cloudy sky.  Our next storm system tracks in on Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain and a rain/snow mix, and the wind returns as well.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, before yet another system brings cool temperatures and a chance for rain and snow.

Stay with KWWL for updates.

