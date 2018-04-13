DAY SIX: Sheriff asks public for photos in search for Jake Wilson

As the search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson continues, authorities are asking for more of the public's help.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff and his investigative team would like to review any photos or videos taken in La Porte City on Saturday when Jake went missing.

Jake has been missing for six days. The teen with autism told his family he was taking a walk to Wolf Creek, but never came home. Friday, crews are continuing to sift through Wolf Creek in hopes of finding something to #BringJakeHome.

On the investigative side, crews are asking the public to submit any photos or videos taken in La Porte City on Saturday to the FBI. On the operations side, crews are still searching the water.

"If it's not the water, then what?" said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

A question investigators and search crews have been trying to answer for nearly a week: What happened to 16-year-old Jake Wilson?

"Nothing that we have evaluated negates a story involving the water, nothing that we have evaluated indicates anything other than a resolution that revolves around the water," said Sheriff Thompson. "However the more we check the water and the water isn't giving us any answers, the more we have to continue, like we have from the very beginning on the investigation side, contemplate if it's not the water, then what?"

Friday, crews continued to break apart log jams and dove into the depths of Wolf Creek. La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher says parts of the creek could be up to 15 feet deep. Crews say everything must be checked.

"Eliminate area, that's all we can do," said Chief Brecher.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to submit any and all photos or videos from La Porte City taken Saturday, the day Jake was last seen.

KWWL asked Sheriff Thompson what they were looking for in the photos, whether they are looking for Jake or somebody Jake could possibly be with.

"It's a little bit of everything, there is a lot of technology that we plan to utilize with that evidence," responded Sheriff Thompson.

Sheriff Thompson is asking the public to submit the videos or photos to this website: www.fbi.gov/laportecityiowa.

Crews are also keeping a close eye on the forecast.

"We can work in the rain, and frankly, they are already in the water so," said Chief Brecher. "But it's when the severe stuff comes in, that's when we really have to keep an eye on, if they are starting to talk hail and high winds, that's an issue."

Despite it being almost a week, searchers are staying motivated.

"We are still hopeful, we are still dedicated, we are still working our tails off," said Sheriff Thompson.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says investigators have been looking into other 911 calls from Saturday, even for things as mundane as a broken down car and they also have executed several search warrants, in efforts to find Jake and bring him home.

If you have any information on Jake Wilson, call your local authorities.