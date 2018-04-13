Four arrested after police receive dozens of reports of stolen items from cars

Four people were arrested after police received reports of items being stolen from cars in Marion.

The Marion Police Department was notified of suspicious subjects in the area of 44th St and 20th Ave around 5:30 Friday morning. At this time, the police department had taken 30 reports related to items stolen from unlocked cars.

Police arrested Keasean Jackson, 19, and Johnie Jackson, 22, who were charged with with two counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree. Paris Wright, 19, and Zachery Everts, 23, were also arrested and charged with Interference with Official Acts.

The Marion Police Department is encouraging anyone, who had their vehicle entered in the overnight hours of Friday, April 13, to notify them at (319) 377-1511.

The investigation in to these incidents is ongoing.