Four arrested after police receive dozens of reports of stolen items from cars

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Black Hawk, Grundy and Tama County until 9 PM. It will be an active stretch of weather in eastern Iowa. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight, with wintry weather, including accumulating snow, this weekend.More >>
Police had taken 30 reports related to items stolen from unlocked cars.More >>
A Fayette County man is facing felony charges Friday. Roger Allen Kline, 52, of Hawkeye, is being charged with three counts of Kidnapping in the 1st degree and three counts of Sex Abuse in the 2nd degree. Kline is awaiting his initial appearance in the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.More >>
The 25th annual Turnaround Achievement Awards ceremony honored thirty four area students Thursday night on the main campus of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.More >>
The Iowa State Patrol says they pulled a driver over near Cedar Falls for going 118 miles an hour.More >>
