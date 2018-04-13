Preparing for severe weather

With the concern of severe weather in the forecast, it's best to be prepared this spring.

Even though most people use their phone as their number one source of communication to keep safe, there are times when your battery can go dead, or you can lose service.

It happens to everyone.

That's why weather experts recommend having an inexpensive weather radio at home that can be hooked up to power but also also has back-up batteries.

They're easy to use.

You set your time and location, and that way you always have a back-up source of communication in place in case your power goes out during a storm.

"It's great detection if there's going to be a tornado especially this time of year. We're starting to get warm weather. So, it's extremely important that you get alerted, and get it early so you can get prepared." O'Donnell Ace Hardware Manager Heather Leighton said.

You can buy one of these weather radios for nearly $40, and you can probably find one cheaper at some of the big box stores.

A lot of these weather radios will also alert you when there's and AMBER alert too.

If you'd like to find the county codes near you, you can click here.