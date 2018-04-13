Fayette County man held on $1M bond for kidnapping, sex abuse ch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fayette County man held on $1M bond for kidnapping, sex abuse charges

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Fayette County man is facing kidnapping and sex abuse charges Friday.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Roger Allen Kline, 52, of Hawkeye, who is being charged with three counts of Kidnapping in the 1st degree and three counts of Sex Abuse in the 2nd degree. Kidnapping in the 1st degree convictions come with life sentences. 

Kline is awaiting his initial appearance in the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond. 

