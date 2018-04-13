State Patrol: Speeder claims need for restroom - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

State Patrol: Speeder claims need for restroom

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -
The Iowa State Patrol says they pulled a driver over near Cedar Falls for going 118 miles an hour. The reason they were speeding? State Patrol says they needed to use the restroom.
According to their post on Facebook, the driver was pulled over in an area where there were 3 gas stations in the last 7 miles.
They're warning people to slow down; 72 people have died on Iowa's roadways so far this year. 
