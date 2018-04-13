Two cats rescued from apartment fire

Two cats are rescued from an apartment building after it catches fire.

Muscatine Fire Department responded to several reports of smokes and flames being seen from a building at 306 W. 3rd St this morning around 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a basement apartment. Crews say they were able to locate the fire and quickly douse the flames.

There is smoke damage throughout the building and fire damage to the apartment where the fire began. Investigators estimate nearly $25,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

All residents of the building have been displaced. American Red Cross is assisting those who need support.