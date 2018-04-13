Cedar Rapids Police looking for theft suspect allegedly using st - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police looking for theft suspect allegedly using stolen credit cards

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is allegedly using stolen credit cards to make large gift card purchases at businesses throughout the Cedar Rapids area. 

The suspect is pictured in the attached images.

Anyone who can identify the woman in these images is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5756. 

