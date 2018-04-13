TOMORROW: Charity ball in Waterloo raising awareness of mental health illnesses

Dancing for a cause...

An eastern Iowa mom lost her son a few years ago.

But this weekend, she is dancing in his honor, to help others who might be struggling like he was.

Cedar Valley Dance is hosting their 23rd Annual Spring Serenade Charity Ball. The ball will be at the Brown Derby ballroom on Saturday.

The event is raising money for the Black Hawk County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. (NAMI) This is an organization that is dedicated to education and supporting people struggling with a mental illness. They also support people with family members who are struggling.

Hilda Ostby is in charge of the charity ball. She says her son, Eli Ostby, was just 37 when he died. He committed suicide after struggling with bipolar disorder and depression.

Hilda says she hopes the charity ball can help others who might be struggling like Eli.

If you would like to attend, you can come to the Brown Derby anytime from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. tomorrow. There will be workshops, dancing and more! Anyone can attend.