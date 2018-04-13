Woman takes plea deal for killing man in home they shared - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman takes plea deal for killing man in home they shared

BOONE, Iowa (AP) -- A central Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in the home they shared has taken a plea deal.
   Boone County District Court records say 59-year-old Mary Myers pleaded guilty Thursday to willful injury and voluntary manslaughter. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 18. Prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree murder in exchange for Myers' pleas.
   Boone police say Myers went to the Boone police station on Jan. 16 and said she'd stabbed 65-year-old Joe Wirth during a fight.
   Officers went to the home and found Wirth dead with several stab wounds. Investigators think he was killed two days earlier.
 

