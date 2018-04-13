Sioux City casino to pay $20K penalty for underage gambler

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- Officials say the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sioux City has agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty for letting an underage person gamble.

The casino's agreement with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says a security officer didn't check the 20-year-old woman's identification on Nov. 21. She was a year younger than Iowa's legal gambling age of 21. She walked the casino floor and played two slot machines.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the woman left after refusing to show her ID to another casino employee who asked to see it.

Casino marketing and hotel operations manager Mike Adams told the commission at its meeting Thursday in Council Bluffs that the security officer has received more training, as have other employees.

