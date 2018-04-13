Epworth man wins $250K in scratch off game after fortune cookie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Epworth man wins $250K in scratch off game after fortune cookie prediction

An eastern Iowa man's fortune cookie prediction comes true.

The Iowa Lottery says Chuck Schueller, of Epworth, won $250,000 playing a scratch game.

Schueller says the fortune cookie he had gotten, read that he was going to "come into financial stability."

A short time later, the man bought the winning ticket.

