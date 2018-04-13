"Pack the House for Humboldt," Waterloo Black Hawks fundraise for hockey bus crash victims

It happened last week in Canada. A bus collided with a semi.

Sixteen people have now died and more than a dozen others were hurt.

Many of those killed were players on the Humboldt Broncos Junior hockey team.

The Waterloo Black Hawks will continue to raise money to donate to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

So far, they've already raised $4,500. Tomorrow night's game will be another big opportunity for the Waterloo Black Hawks to raise money. They are calling it, "Pack the House for Humboldt."

According to their website, "$1 from each ticket purchased for the Hawks’ matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers will also be donated."

The website also says that there will be other ways at tomorrow night's game for fans to show their support:

• Arrive at Young Arena early for a special pregame ceremony; your active participation is appreciated

• Wear the Broncos’ team colors: green and gold

• Cheer the Hawks as they take the ice wearing commemorative helmet decals

• Proceeds from the chuck-a-puck contest at the second intermission will be added to the donation fund

• Make an additional contribution in one of the “Broncos Buckets” at the rink

The game is tomorrow night at 7. (Saturday) It will be held at Young Arena.

