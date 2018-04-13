Childhood Holocaust survivors reunited after 76 years

Two childhood friends from Belgium have reunited in Los Angeles 76 years after their Jewish families were torn apart by the Holocaust.

The families of Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel Weit vacationed together when the two were kids.

And the families hid together after the Nazis invaded Belgium in 1940.

In 1941, Gerstel Weit's family fled on a perilous journey that took them to the United States. The Gronowski's stayed in hiding in Belgium.

Gerstel Weit thought Gronowski died in a Nazi death camp where his mother and sister also died. But last year, she found out he was still living in Belgium.

Gronowski had escaped death by leaping from a train carrying him and hundreds of others to Auschwitz.

On Sunday, Gronowski and Gerstel Weit will talk about their lives at the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum.