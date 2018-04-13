Thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items recovered in Independence

The Independence Police Department confirms that with the help of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol, they were able to recover and seize thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items.

According to a press release, officers have been able to identify 15 plus victims, and assist in identifying their property.

Law enforcement executed numerous search warrants at a home and storage sheds being rented by 47-year-old Jamie Keeley Reuther of Independence.

Reuther has been charged with theft and burglary. In addition to previous charges, Reuther has been charged with five counts of Theft 2nd (class “D” felony), two counts of Theft 3rd (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of Theft 4th (serious misdemeanor) and three counts of Possession of Burglary Tools (aggravated misdemeanor).

Reuther is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

The Independence Police Department says they are dedicated and committed to working with the victims of the thefts, and assisting in identifying and returning their personal property.

They add that this investigation is ongoing. If you think you are a possible victim, think we might have your property, or have inquiries about the seized items, you are asked to directly contact the desk of Officer Cass at 319-332-1819 or 319-334-2520. Email inquiries are also welcomed at cass110@indytel.com.

