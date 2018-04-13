TRACKING: Storms possible Friday, Wintry Mix possible Saturday

Light rain and a few thunderstorms tracked through overnight in northeast Iowa. Scattered showers are possible through much of the day. Strong winds accompany the scattered showers today. A warm front will push into our southern counties, surging temperatures south of highway 30 into the 60s and 70s.

A system tracks to our south and fires off the chance for thunderstorms tonight. A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is possible for our western counties. Some of those storms could be on the strong side…with a chance of severe weather. The greatest concerns for eastern Iowans if storms become severe would be hail and then damaging winds.

Storms continue into the overnight. With cooling as the system moves away, steady or falling temperatures are expected Saturday. Leftover moisture on Saturday will change over to snow. Snow lasts into Sunday for parts of the area. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening for our northern counties for snow and possible light icing.

