TRACKING: Rain and strong thunderstorms tonight, wintry weather this weekend

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Black Hawk, Grundy and Tama County until 9 PM.

It's going to be an active night of weather for eastern Iowa. Thunderstorms will develop in southwest Iowa, along and south of a warm front. These storms will track to the northeast, and become widespread as they track into eastern Iowa after 6 PM. The primary threat will be large hail, followed by heavy rain and gusty wind, especially west of I-380. With temperatures so cold across northern Iowa, it's not going to take much for at least small hail in any thunderstorm.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 30s north to lower 40s south, with a gusty ENE wind 15-30 mph. With temperatures cooling in the northern counties, the rain will transition to a wintry mix and snow after midnight. Rainfall amounts will be in the 1-2" range, with locally higher amounts.

That trend will continues throughout the day on Saturday, especially north of Cedar Rapids. Saturday will be windy with steady or falling temperatures, in the 30s and 40s. We will have a NE wind 15-30 mph.

The rain/wintry mix changes to snow Saturday night into Sunday. North of HWY 20, accumulations will be 2-5", with a trace to 2" south. Sunday will also be windy.

Next week looks cool, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

