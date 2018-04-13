Iowa man dies after SUV hits bus - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man dies after SUV hits bus

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
FLOYD COUNTY (KWWL) -

An Iowa man dies after his SUV is hit by a bus.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 270th Street and Packard Avenue. Authorities 72-year-old Harold Vermeer, of Charles City, was driving southbound on Packard Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the bus.

32-year-old Matthew Katcher, of Greene, was driving the bus. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle to be treated for his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

