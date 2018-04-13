Cedar Rapids stabbing sends one person to the hospital - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids stabbing sends one person to the hospital

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a stabbing.

It happened Thursday at around 6:20 p.m. on 14th Avenue and 2nd Street SW. When officers got there, they found someone suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the victim was taken to St. Luke's by a private vehicle. The person was treated in the ER for a stab wound to the right chest area.

The victim was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't released any names of the people involved.

