Armed robbery at Kentucky Fried Chicken

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids officers responded to an armed robbery at the KFC on 1341 First Avenue SE around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a man pulled a handgun and took money out of the register before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as wearing a blue shirt, red sweatpants, black face mask and black gloves.

The suspect was last seen running through the alley behind the business.

Officers checked the area but didn't locate the suspect.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The robbery is under investigation.

