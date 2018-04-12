UNI Softball falls to Iowa State

The Iowa State Athletics Department received permission from the Board of Regents at its meeting today to continue with planning for the creation of a sports performance center, an expansion of the Bergstrom Football Complex, an improved Jack Trice Stadium north entrance as well as new team areas for several Olympic sports.More >>
Current players Ty Montgomery, Kenny Clark, and Blake Martinez made a grand entrance on the Camp Courageous miniature railroad, joined by Packer legends Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman, and Bubba Franks. None seemed surprised by the huge turnout.
The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive season
According to multiple sources the Panthers have landed Pepperdine freshman transfer Trae Berhow
