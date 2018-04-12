UNI Softball falls to Iowa State

UNI Panthers' (20-16, 5-5) dropped a back-and-forth effort to the Iowa State Cyclones (19-24, 1-8) on Thursday night, losing 10-7 in eight innings.



Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Iowa State Cyclones | Final Score – L, 10-7



Brooke Craig got the start for UNI against intrastate foe Iowa State. Craig went two innings, while striking out two and allowing 3 runs (all three earned).



After allowing a leadoff single to the Cyclones in the first, Craig was able to strikeout the second batter, before getting Iowa State to ground into a double play to end the inning.



Craig ran into trouble in the top of the third, as she allowed 3 runs to score, while walking one and giving up four hits.



Craig re-entered the game to pitch in the top of the eighth inning, retiring a Cyclone for the final out after giving up a double.



Emma Olejniczak came on in relief in the fourth inning for the Panthers. Overall, Olejniczak went three innings while striking out zero batters, and allowing four runs (all four earned) on four hits and one walk.



Courtney Krodinger also pitched in the game, going an inning and two-thirds while giving up three earned runs on four hits.



The UNI offense was able to get runners on base, but could not find the clutch hit to bring them home early in the game. UNI left nine runners on base against the Cyclones.



The Panthers offense was able to rally in the fifth inning, scoring six runs on 3 hits and two walks. Claire Dudek had the big hit in the inning, with a three-run inside the park homer.



Dudek, Brittney Krodinger, Tianna Drahn, and Sammey Bunch all finished with multi-hit games. Overall, five Panthers reached base multiple times in the game.



C. Krodinger drove in two runners, while Drahn and Adara Opiola each knocked in a run. Dudek finished with three RBIs, all coming on her home run.

