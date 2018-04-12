Boys High School Track in Hudson

Boys high school track tonight... 20 teams competing in Hudson...

In the 400 meter hurdles, Denver Cyclone football star Sam Joerger also one of the top hurdlers in the state... Joerger strong tonight winning in a time of 56 point 5.

Last year Hudson's Wyatt Kelly finished fourth in class 1a in the state in the 800 meter dash. This spring Kelly will be one of the favorites as a senior running away from the field tonight in a hair over 2 minutes.

In the boys high jump Keith Keahna finished fifth in the state in 3a as a sophomore... Tonight Keahna shows he will be a threat to win it all as a junior. Keahna sets a personal record leap of 6 feet 8 inches to easily win tonight.