UI halts future construction projects in response to budget cuts

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

From education facilities to healthcare, and athletics; the University of Iowa is putting a halt to its upcoming construction and improvement projects to make up for $5.5 million in mid-year budget cuts.

The university announced a five-month moratorium on Thursday which would affect more than 100 campus projects. The majority of them are small, maintenance-related projects, according to the university, but there are a number of big ones that will also hit the brakes.

One of the most anticipated projects was a new $50 million art museum. The museum has been without a proper home for nearly a decade, after the 2008 floods damaged the original building. The new facility was supposed to break ground in 2018 and open in 2020. The timetable for the project is now unknown.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will forgo, for now, a $120 million expansion project at the Iowa River Landing area in Coralville. The hospital also had $120 million in improvements planned.

Other projects delayed will be a new $10 million Finkbine golf clubhouse, renovations for the Field House that would remove the pool and add three tiers of workout space, and the Linquist Center that planned to modernize its student academic center.

"None of these outcomes are desirable, but current circumstances have forced the UI to make these difficult decisions," UI President Bruce Harreld said in a release.

The release said, come September, they would circle back and decide whether or not to continue the moratorium or to resume the projects.

Exceptions to the moratorium are:

  • Projects that have been bid and awarded or are already in the construction phase
  • Projects addressing specific patient safety, public safety, or code concerns
  • Emergency projects (typically related to critical/time-sensitive facility repairs)
