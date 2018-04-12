Turnaround Achievement Award 2018 winners honored

The 25th annual Turnaround Achievement Awards ceremony honored thirty four area students Thursday night on the main campus of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

The Northeast Iowa Turnaround Achievement Awards Program recognizes the achievements of students who were deemed at risk of dropping out of school, but turned their lives around with marked improvements in their behavior, attitude and academics, or a combination of all three.

The program acknowledges students who best exemplify effort, perseverance and commitment in overcoming adversity.

Keynote Speaker this year was Aaron Thomas, Principal and Head Boys Basketball Coach at Aplington-Parkersburg High School, and the son of slain A-p Teacher and Coach Ed Thomas.

Here is a complete list of the 2018 Turnaround Achievement Awards.

Hoover Middle School

Aniyah Mosleu

Central Middle School

Derek Mundfrom

Valiegha Wright

George Washington Carver Academy

Diamond Cobbins

Bunger Middle School

Craig Willingham

Dike-New Hartford

Jon Winter

Aplington-Parkersburg

Matthew Kellum

Shelby Brannen

Cedar Valley Catholic Schools

Levi Shoars

Union Middle School

Gibson Purdy

Dominique Marvin

Jack Carlson

Union High School

Gage Wilson

Scott Gladson

Independence High School

Tyler Corkery

Janesville Community Schools

Elijah Trzaskos

Shaylie Swinton

Karis Cameron

Zayne Betts

Jayden Umthum

Diana Aliu

Waterloo West High School

Dylan Northey

Shiila Robinson

Luis Gomez

Mercedez Godfrey

Waterloo Expo High School

Jac'Ques Smith-Stalling

Howard Mason

Jordan Wise

Dillion Tucker

Waterloo East School

Matthew Miller

Isaivion Labeaux

Mari Brannaman

Chanika Cherry