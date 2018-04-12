Man accused of allegedly stealing from grandparents - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of allegedly stealing from grandparents

GARNER (AP) -

Anthony Schoneman, 23, of Garner, is charged with burglary, theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

Authorities say more than $10,000 in cash, collector coins, a gun, ammunition and prescription pills were missing from the home back in May. 

Investigators say the burglar or burglars knew where the items were located, including money hidden an a bag of clothes. 

