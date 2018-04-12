Lindale Mall Sears to close this summer

This evening will be cloudy, with scattered rain and isolated storms possible across northern counties later tonight. Temperatures Friday range from the 40s north to near 70 south. It will be windy with scattered rain and storms, with strong to severe weather possible after 5 PM.More >>
The athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos has become the 16th person to die following a horrific bus crash in Canada last week.More >>
According to the police report, Drew Rominger, 25, was the treasurer of the University of Iowa's Alphi Cha Sigma Fraternity.More >>
Investigators searching for a missing teen with autism say the operation will change heading into Thursday. Jake Wilson, 16, was last seen leaving his La Porte City home Saturday night around 9 p.m.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
