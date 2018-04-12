Lindale Mall Sears to close this summer

The Lindale Mall Sears will be closing its doors this summer.

According to Howard Reifs of Sears Holdings Corporations, Seritage Growth Properties is recapturing the Lindale Mall Sears store as part of an agreement reached in 2015 between Seritage and Sears Holdings. As a result, the store will close mid-July of 2018.

Reifs said Sears Holdings Corporations sold 265 Sears and Kmart store locations to Seritage Growth Properties as part of an agreement in which Sears Holdings leases the stores back from Seritage.

The store will remain open for customers in the meantime and will begin its liquidation sales by April 27.