Police: Man caught selling fake Willie Nelson tickets

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
Dubuque Police are investigating after a man was allegedly caught selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert in Dubuque.
The Willie Nelson & Family concert is set for Friday at the Five Flags Center.
Police say the man privately sold the tickets online. Due to the phony tickets, police recommend if you have tickets to contact the venue to make sure they're legit.
