Kernels release upcoming home game promotion specials

The Cedar Rapids Kernels open a 3-day home stand Friday at Perfect Game Field. The Kernels Thursday released a list of upcoming home game promotion specials for local baseball fans to enjoy. Here is the release from the ball club.

April 13-15 vs. Clinton

The Kernels host the Clinton LumberKings, the Midwest League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a three-game series starting Friday, April 13th.

It’s our first Kernels Friday Mug Club game of the year, sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge, Reds Public House, Mulligan’s Pub and Z 102.9. Get a 16 oz. refillable mug for $6 and get refills of regular draft beer and soda every Friday home Kernels game all year for just $3. It’s also our Superstition Theme Night. The first 500 fans through the gates receive a FREE Kernels four-leaf clover keychain. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Clinton is set for 6:35 PM.

You’ll want to be here when the gates open at 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 14th as all kids 12-under can go onto the field and take part in our Pre-Game Quarter Hunt for Kids. The hunt begins at 4:15 PM as boys and girls ages 12-under pick up $300 in quarters that are scattered all over the infield dirt. First pitch between the Kernels and LumberKings is set for 5:05 PM.

All kids 12-under will receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and Capri Sun from the Kernels Concession Stands as part of Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life. After the game, fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels players as part of Run the Bases Sunday, presented by Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. And, enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon and Face Painting by Kennedy on the concourse during the game. Gates open at 1:00 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Clinton is set for 2:05 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and Capri Sun at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 17th.

Flat Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Every Thursday home Kernels game, fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 40-inch flat screen TVs given away by First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge, Red’s Public House, Mulligan’s Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!