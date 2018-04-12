One dead in crash involving semi, pickup truck

A person driving a pickup truck died in a crash involving a semi-trailer truck in Clayton County on Thursday.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened along Highway 52 around 10:35 a.m. this morning, about a quarter of a mile south of Highway 18 and northwest of Farmersburg. Officers at the scene say the pickup rear-ended the semi, and the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died in the crash is not being made public at this time, as family members are notified. The driver of the semi is from Louisiana, and was not reported injured in the accident.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Monona Ambulance Service, Monona Fire Department, Central Ambulance Service and Milo’s Towing.