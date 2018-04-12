DAY FIVE: Crews continue to search water for missing teen with autism

Investigators are still continuing their search for a 16-year-old La Porte City teen with autism, but this time without the help of hundreds of volunteers.

The La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said they do not need public volunteers moving forward because they are starting more targeted searches for the teen.

Jake Wilson was last seen leaving his La Porte City home Saturday night around 9 p.m. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark sweatpants and cowboy boots, but left without his glasses that he normally wears.

Jake told his parents he was walking to the nearby Wolf Creek, but he never returned. Crews spent a lot of time searching Wolf Creek on Thursday, day five, since Jake was reported missing.

"We applied different GPS coordinates to different log jams and different areas of interest that we want to make sure to really shake up today," said Chief Brecher. "The biggest thing that we are going to do is really make sure the little nooks and crannies, that are possibilities to locate things, are mapped."

Dozens of investigators are aiding the Black Hawk County Sheriff with the search.

"We are treating this as though it were a criminal situation so that we don't miss steps, so that we process very meticulously, so that we approach very methodically and very professionally what we've got going on and hope that all of that methodology, all of the meticulousness, is met with, 'he slipped in the water', that is what our hope is, but we are still processing and pursuing this as what if he's not there," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

"The biggest thing is we need to go slow and we need to be very, very, very detailed in our operations today that way we know again, if we know where he is not, it's gonna help us know where he is," said Chief Brecher.

Crews also checked targeted spots on land Thursday, but they spent much of their time combing through the creek.

"At this point what I want is someone to pop up and say, done, found it, go home, it's over," said Sheriff Thompson.

Crews continue to plan on searching the area until they #BringJakeHome. At this point that have not ruled anything out.

