Death toll in Canada hockey team bus crash rises to 16

(CNN) -

The athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos has become the 16th person to die following a horrific bus crash in Canada last week. 

Relatives of 24-year-old Dayna Brons said they will remember her "joyful smile." 

Brons died Wednesday afternoon in a saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday's crash. 

"I was feeling hopeful. In fact, I had texted my kids saying that it looks optimistic from here," said Bron's aunt Audrey Hopfner. "I would not want to be the person that caused this. Like, what do you say to that? He didn't mean to do this." 

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck.

Brons suffered serious head trauma and had undergone two surgeries. She had been on a breathing apparatus and was in an induced coma. 

